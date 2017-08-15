Unidentified gunman opens fire in Istanbul

+ ↺ − 16 px

A man carrying a shotgun has climbed on a roof of a building located in Esenyurt district of Istanbul and opened fire, local media reports.

A video of the alleged shooter has emerged in social media shortly after the initial reports. The footage shows the perpetrator shouting and pointing at someone with the barrel of the shotgun.

The district has been cordoned off by special ops units. Emergency services have arrived at the scene, Dogan News Agency reports.

News.Az

