Unit Management and Technical Control Center of Azerbaijani Air Force inaugurated

Under the instructions of President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, a United Management and Technical Control Center of the Air Force has been inaugurated, the Defense Ministry reported Nov. 5.

Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasnaov and the ministry’s high-ranking officials visited the combat command post, the signal station, the laboratory for testing and repairing control devices, simulators designed to train management professionals, as well as other office and administrative premises.

The defense minister was reported that the center was designed to manage flights of various types of military aircraft, as well as to ensure accurate and effective fulfillment of combat missions.

After reviewing the conditions created in the center, the Minister of Defense gave relevant instructions to the command of the Air Force.

