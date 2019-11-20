‘United States is a great country’: Putin says Russia, US have common interests, should cooperate

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia and the United States have many areas of common interest, and Moscow is ready to increase cooperation with Washington as far as the US side is willing to do so, President Vladimir Putin has said, APA reports quoting sputniknews.

“How do we plan to build relations? I believe that we have many common interests with the United States. The United States is a great country,” Putin said, speaking at the Russia Calling! forum.

“We have always treated and continue to treat the United States with respect. We were allies in two world wars. This is our common history, and it is a positive history. Of course, we would like to cooperate both in the technological sphere and in the economy as a whole,” Putin noted.

According to the Russian president, Russia and the US have common interests, both economically and in international affairs. The latter includes their joint status as the world’s major nuclear powers, as well as common interests in the fight against terrorism.

Russia, Putin said, is prepared to increase cooperation with the US “as far as our American partners are prepared to do so.”

News.Az

News.Az