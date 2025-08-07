University of Miami tightens restrictions on e-scooters and e-bikes

+ ↺ − 16 px

The University of Miami is imposing new restrictions on electric scooters, e-bikes, and other personal mobility devices across its Coral Gables campus to address safety hazards and the increasing risk of battery fires.

Starting August 19, students and staff will no longer be permitted to ride or park personal electric vehicles on sidewalks, breezeways, Foote Green, or other areas with heavy pedestrian traffic. This move is part of a broader initiative by the university’s Parking and Transportation Department aimed at promoting “safer, smarter mobility,” News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The department cited a rising number of incidents involving pedestrian collisions, blocked emergency routes, and battery fires as reasons for the policy change. Officials also expressed concern about distracted riders frequently seen using earbuds or phones while riding, increasing risks to both themselves and pedestrians.

Under the new guidelines, all personal electric devices must be parked only at designated outdoor racks, with indoor storage or charging strictly prohibited. Additionally, all devices must be registered with the University of Miami Police Department. Violations could result in fines, impoundment, or other disciplinary actions.

The crackdown reflects a growing national trend among colleges addressing the challenges posed by lithium-ion battery safety and the proliferation of personal electric vehicles on campuses. The University of Miami continues to prohibit shared scooter services such as Bird and Lime, with no plans to change this policy.

News.Az