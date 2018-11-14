Unknown person opens fire on parked car of Armenian military officer

+ ↺ − 16 px

Unknown person opened fire on a car owned by deputy department head at the Armenian Defense Ministry, Colonel Karen Darbinyan, 53, the local media reported.

A police department said it had received a call about the incident at about 3.30 a.m. Police officers have found out that at about 3.10 a.m. someone twice opened fire in the direction of the parked car from the right side of it.

Investigation is underway.

News.Az

