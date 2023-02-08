Unlike Armenia, Azerbaijan supports conducting negotiations on text of peace agreement as soon as possible: Foreign Ministry

Unlike Armenia, Azerbaijan supports conducting negotiations on the text of the peace agreement as soon as possible, said Aykhan Hajizada, spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, News.Az reports.

Answering a question in regard with the statement of Armenian FM Ararat Mirzoyan about considering the peace agreement proposals put forward by Azerbaijan, the spokesperson noted that Azerbaijan has presented those proposals 15 days ago already.

“Furthermore, as can be seen from this statement of the Armenian Foreign Minister, Armenia manipulates again the peace agreement negotiation process and aims to mislead the international community by showing itself as the constructive party,” Hajizada said.

“It was Armenia that, in violation of the agreed upon course of the peace agreement negotiation process, refused negotiations in December last year. Now, instead of returning to peace negotiations, it is artificially obstructing the process,” the spokesperson added.

