Unlike Armenia, the Azerbaijani Constitution does not include any territorial claims: FM Bayramov

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Unlike Armenia, Azerbaijan's Constitution does not include any territorial claims against Armenia," said Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, in response to Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan during a panel discussion on "Challenges and Opportunities for Regional Cooperation in the South Caucasus" at the Antalya Diplomatic Forum, News.az reports.

Mirzoyan had suggested that similar constitutional claims could be raised by Armenia against Azerbaijan, but noted that Yerevan had not taken such a step.

In his response, Mr. Bayramov emphasized that Azerbaijan's Constitution does not include any territorial claims against Armenia, and if such a claim existed, Armenia would undoubtedly have raised the issue.

Bayramov also pointed out that signing a peace agreement with Armenia without constitutional changes would be illogical, as no international agreement can contradict a country's fundamental law. Therefore, even if Azerbaijan's territorial integrity is recognized in the peace agreement, it would remain legally questionable due to its contradiction with Armenia's Constitution.

The Minister stressed that any necessary constitutional changes in Armenia must take place before the signing of the peace agreement.

News.Az