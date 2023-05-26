UNMAS hails Azerbaijan’s demining efforts

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is among the most heavily mine-infested countries in the world, said Ilene Cohn, Director of the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS), News.Az reports.

In her video address to the participants of the international conference on "Mine Action - The Path to Reaching Sustainable Development Goals" in Baku, the UNMAS director praises demining efforts of Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA).

“The Azerbaijani government and the ANAMA have done great work in the direction of demining. The ANAMA also shares its experience with other countries, which is important,” she said.

Ilene Cohn stressed that the UN will continue to assist countries in mine clearance and help prevent the spread of landmines.

News.Az