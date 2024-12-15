Unprecedented weather threatens millions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Meteorologists are alerting the public to a rare weather shift, unseen in nearly 20 years, that could bring hazardous conditions to large parts of the country.

A heatwave sweeping across Australia could create hazardous conditions over the next 48 hours, potentially bringing Adelaide and Melbourne their earliest 40°C summer days in nearly 20 years, News.Az reports citing the News.com.au Adelaide could reach 40C on Sunday, which would be 13C above average. While parts of Victoria may surpass 45C on Monday. That’s stoking bushfire fears.“For Adelaide and Melbourne, 40C would be the earliest in summer in 18 years – since 2006 – so that alone would be unusual,” Sky News Weather meteorologist Alison Osborne told news.com.au.And it’s not just South Australia and Victoria – the Bureau of Meteorology has heatwave weather warnings in place for every state and territory aside Tasmania.The Top End, including Darwin, is looking at an extreme heatwave continuing into early next week while all of New South Wales will be in a heatwave on Sunday.The cause of the heat spike is a high pressure system which has moved from the Great Australian Bight, over the country’s south east and has pushed into the Tasman. That’s dragged down hot, parched air from the interior.“This will result in high temperatures this weekend and then into the east by Monday,” Ms Osborne said.

