UNSC permanent members can form basis of guarantor states for Ukraine, Moscow says

The five permanent members of the UN Security Council (United States, Russia, China, United Kingdom and France) can form the basis of guarantor states for Ukraine, Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Second CIS Department Alexey Polishchuk told TASS, News.Az reports.

Polishchuk said this issue is under discussion during Russia-Ukraine negotiations.

“Indeed, during these talks, in addition to the neutral, non-bloc and non-nuclear status of Ukraine, the issues of providing it with security guarantees from a number of countries are being considered. Permanent members of the UN Security Council and other options are not ruled out,” said the Russian diplomat, adding that the exact list has not been prepared yet.

