Yandex metrika counter

UNSC president expresses gratitude to Azerbaijan

  • Politics
  • Share
UNSC president expresses gratitude to Azerbaijan

President of the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly Tijjani Muhammad Bande has expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for its initaitve to hold a special UN session on the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. 

He noted that the proposal to hold a special session on the pandemic by the General Assembly is a veritable platform to mobilise global commitment against the pandemic.

“We thank Azerbaijan, as Chair of NAM (Non-Aligned Movement) , for pushing for this very important session and the General Assembly for accepting to hold the special session,” the General Assembly president added.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      