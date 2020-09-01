UNSC president expresses gratitude to Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly Tijjani Muhammad Bande has expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for its initaitve to hold a special UN session on the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

He noted that the proposal to hold a special session on the pandemic by the General Assembly is a veritable platform to mobilise global commitment against the pandemic.

“We thank Azerbaijan, as Chair of NAM (Non-Aligned Movement) , for pushing for this very important session and the General Assembly for accepting to hold the special session,” the General Assembly president added.

News.Az