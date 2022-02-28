UNSC to convene emergency meeting on Ukrainian crisis

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United Nations Security Council is expected to hold an emergency meeting to discuss the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine following Russia’s attacks, diplomats said, News.Az reports citing AFP.

The session will be held in New York on Monday at 3 p.m. (8 p.m. GMT), a diplomat said on condition of anonymity.

It was requested by French President Emmanuel Macron and will feature officials from the U.N.'s humanitarian affairs and refugee agencies.

France has also asked that U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speak at the meeting, the diplomat said on condition of anonymity.

France will "bring forward a resolution in the United Nations Security Council, from tomorrow morning, in order to guarantee humanitarian access without restrictions to respond to the urgent needs of the population in Ukraine," a statement from Macron's office said.

"Beyond the urgent humanitarian action, France will also call for a cease-fire which must precede any peace negotiations," the statement added.

News.Az