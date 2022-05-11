UNSC to discuss humanitarian situation in Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

On May 12, the UN Security Council will hold a meeting to discuss the humanitarian situation in Ukraine, a source within the Organization told TASS Tuesday, News.Az reports.

"The meeting will take place in the first half of the day Thursday," the source said.

This information was confirmed by another source as well.

According to CNN, the Security Council meeting was summoned at the request of France and Mexico.

News.Az