UNSC to hold extraordinary meeting on Ukraine later on Friday — Russian mission

The United Nations Security Council will gather for an extraordinary meeting on the situation in Ukraine later on Friday, Russia’s First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky said.

"At 4:00 p.m. today, a UNSC meeting requested by Ukrainians and Western delegations will be held," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

News.Az