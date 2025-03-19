Unseasonal snowfall hits Tokyo as Japan braces for severe weather - VIDEO

People use umbrellas to protect them from the snow in Japan's capital on March 19. (Photo: Nikkei Asia / Ken Kobayashi)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tokyo experienced unseasonal snowfall on Wednesday as a developing low-pressure system triggered the Japan Meteorological Agency to issue warnings for severe weather conditions, including gales, thunderstorms, and high waves across much of the Japanese archipelago.

The extremely unstable weather, stretching from Japan's west to east, is being caused by very cold air and a low-pressure system coming into contact with moist air in the atmosphere, News.Az reports, citing Kyodo News.

The Japan Meteorological Agency advised caution for lightning, tornadoes, hail and heavy rain.

The agency also warned of snowstorms and strong winds in the country's north and west.

The unusual snowfall comes ahead of Japan's cherry blossom season, with the flowers forecasted to start blooming in Tokyo on Saturday, according to the Japan Weather Association.

News.Az