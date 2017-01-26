Unsteady weather predicted for Azerbaijan, temperature to drop

+ ↺ − 16 px

Unsteady weather conditions are expected in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula on January 27.

Northwest wind will occasionally intensify, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources told APA on Jan.26.

It will occasionally rain. Sleet and snow are predicted. The air temperature will drop 3…5 C compared to previous days.

Unsteady weather, rain, sleet and snow are expected in Azerbaijan’s districts, whereas it will intensify in some areas. West wind will occasionally strengthen. The air temperature will drop 4…7 C. The roads are expected to freeze up.

News.Az

News.Az