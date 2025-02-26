Unvaccinated child dies in Texas measles outbreak
A child who was not vaccinated has died from measles in West Texas, marking the first death in an outbreak that started late last month and the first measles-related death in the U.S. since 2015.
The death was a “school-aged child who was not vaccinated” and had been hospitalized last week, the Texas Department of State Health Services said Wednesday in a statement, News.Az reports citing Los Angeles Times.
Lubbock health officials also confirmed the death, but neither agency provided more details. A news conference is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.
Covenant Children’s Hospital in Lubbock didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s office.
The outbreak is largely spreading in the Mennonite community in West Texas, where small towns are separated by vast stretches of oil-rig-dotted open land but connected by people traveling for work, church, grocery shopping and other errands.
The vaccine series is required for children before they can enter kindergarten in public schools nationwide. But the measles cases in West Texas have been concentrated in a “close-knit, undervaccinated” Mennonite community, state health department spokesperson Lara Anton has said, especially among families who attend small private religious schools or are homeschooled.