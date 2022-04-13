Up to 97% of educators in Azerbaijan vaccinated against COVID-19

Nearly 97 percent of educators in Azerbaijan has been vaccinated against COVID-19 so far, the country’s Minister of Education Emin Amrullayev told journalists on Wednesday, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

The minister said that coronavirus-related restrictions are imposed in schools and kindergartens in Azerbaijan in line with the rules approved by the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

“Currently, all secondary schools in the country are operating in full-time education. This is due to the active participation of educators in the vaccination process. About 97 percent of educators in the country have been vaccinated against COVID-19. The number of daily coronavirus cases in Azerbaijan is quite lower. I think that in the current situation, there are no serious problems in schools,” the minister added.

To date, Azerbaijan has administered more than 13.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses.

News.Az