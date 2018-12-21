Upbringing of people in patriotic spirit strengthens Azerbaijan’s might - deputy PM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan cannot imagine its present and future without youth, Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov said, Trend reports.

Ahmadov made the remarks in Baku at the 2nd congress of Azerbaijani students.

He stressed that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev focuses on the human factor, which is one of the most important factors and all efforts are being made for life, spirituality and the development of people.

Ahmadov added that there are 4.6 million people in Azerbaijani society today - people under 30, which means 46 percent of the country's population, while young people under 24 make up a third of the population.

"This means that our society is young,” he said. “The youth policy is the basis of measures being taken to improve Azerbaijani citizens’ welfare.”

"Our main priority is for young people to be healthy,” he said. “The second priority is for young people to be able to get good education. The Azerbaijani government has directed all its efforts for young people to get good education."

“Upbringing of Azerbaijani citizens as worthy patriots strengthens the country’s might,” Ahmadov said. "Young people must be proud that they are Azerbaijanis.”

“One of our priorities is for young people to be modern, active, take part in the propaganda of Azerbaijan and fight against black propaganda directed against the country,” he said. “Azerbaijan’s future will be in the hands of young people and we pin big hopes on them.”

News.Az

