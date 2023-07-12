Upcoming meeting of Azerbaijani, Armenian leaders considered to be ‘another positive step forward’: Azerbaijani MP

+ ↺ − 16 px

At Tuesday’s meeting dedicated to the socio-economic results of six months of 2023, President Ilham Aliyev expressed Azerbaijan’s position on a number of fundamental issues, in particular, on the process towards the normalization of relations between Baku and Yerevan, Elman Nasirov, a member of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis, told News.Az.

According to the lawmaker, President Ilham Aliyev once again stated that Azerbaijan’s position regarding peace negotiations is clear, logical and based on international law.

Azerbaijan is interested in ensuring lasting peace in the region, said MP Nasirov, adding: “Azerbaijan put forward several initiatives. Everything does not depend on Azerbaijan alone, the other party must be ready for this and must put the principles expressed in words on paper.”

The lawmaker expressed his confidence that the intensive work on the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia will continue.

“The next meeting between the Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders is planned to be held by the end of this month. This is considered to be another positive step forward,” he added.

News.Az