Upper structures of platform for Shahdeniz-2 launched into sea - PHOTOS
- 01 Jun 2017 07:51
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 122206
- Economics
- Share https://news.az/news/upper-structures-of-platform-for-shahdeniz-2-launched-into-sea-photos Copied
The ceremony of sending residential units and upper structures of the technological supply platform to the contract area of Shahdeniz.
The indicated facilities were built for Shahdeniz-2.
According to Oxu.Az, the ceremony was attended by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
News.Az