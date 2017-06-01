Upper structures of platform for Shahdeniz-2 launched into sea - PHOTOS

The ceremony of sending residential units and upper structures of the technological supply platform to the contract area of Shahdeniz.

The indicated facilities were built for Shahdeniz-2.

According to Oxu.Az, the ceremony was attended by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

