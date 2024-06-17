Ursula von der Leyen poised for second term as European Commission chief

+ ↺ − 16 px

EU leaders gather Monday in Brussels to thrash out over dinner how to distribute the bloc's top jobs, with Ursula von der Leyen seemingly on track for a second term heading the European Commission, News.Az reports citing AFP.

Far-right gains in EU-wide elections, which triggered snap polls and political upheaval in France, appear to have focused minds around the positions at the bloc's helm -- negotiated among its members with an eye to geographic and political balance.While leaders were expected to formally make their choices known at a June 27-28 summit, a consensus already appears to be emerging."I believe things can move forward efficiently. At least that is my wish, and that will be my frame of mind on Monday," French President Emmanuel Macron said at the end of the G7 summit in Italy, where he held talks with both German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and von der Leyen.Scholz sent a similar message, telling ARD television that "a political majority is coming together" and that "things could be decided fast."Monday's meeting kicks off at 6:00 pm (1600 GMT) in von der Leyen's presence -- but the commission chief will leave before dinner, when leaders are to tackle the matter of top jobs.Von der Leyen's European People's Party (EPP) was the biggest winner from the June 6-9 EU parliament elections, cementing the German conservative's bid for five more years helming the executive body of the world's second-largest economy.The other roles to be decided are: president of the European Council, which represents member states and is currently filled by Charles Michel; and the "high representative" -- the EU's foreign policy chief -- currently Josep Borrell.The second group in parliament, the Socialists and Democrats (S&D), have their sights set on the Council position -- with Antonio Costa, Portugal's 62-year-old former prime minister, seen as frontrunner.Costa resigned after becoming embroiled in a corruption probe -- but the case has since appeared to come apart, and diplomats suggest it is unlikely to stand in his way.The high representative position could go to Kaja Kallas, 46, current premier of Estonia and an outspoken Kremlin critic -- in a strong signal to the EU's east.A fourth job is in play: that of European Parliament president, decided by the legislature, not the leaders. It is likely to return the incumbent, the EPP's Roberta Metsola, 45, for another 2.5-year term.

