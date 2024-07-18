Ursula von der Leyen reelected as European Commission president - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ursula von der Leyen has been reelected as the President of the European Commission for another five-year term following a vote in the European Parliament, News.Az reports.

Von der Leyen, a member of the center-right European People’s Party, secured 401 votes in a secret ballot, comfortably surpassing the 361 votes required for the election. Opposition to her candidacy amounted to 284 votes, with 15 abstentions and 7 votes declared invalid.Supported by the center-right EPP, Socialists, and liberals of Renew, Ursula von der Leyen also sought backing from other groups, including the left-leaning Greens, amidst internal divisions within her traditional coalition.With approval from both the European Council and the European Parliament, Ursula von der Leyen will now proceed to form her new European Commission.

