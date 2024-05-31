US, British forces conduct strikes against 13 Houthi targets in Yemen

+ ↺ − 16 px

US and British forces conducted strikes against 13 Houthi targets in Yemen "in self-defense," the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) said, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Separately, CENTCOM said its forces successfully destroyed eight uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAV) in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and over the Red Sea."It was determined that these UAVs and sites presented a threat to U.S. and coalition forces and merchant vessels in the region."These actions are necessary to protect our forces, ensure freedom of navigation, and make international waters safer and more secure for U.S., coalition and merchant vessels," it said in a statement.Yemen’s Houthi group has been targeting Israeli-linked cargo ships in the Red Sea in solidarity with the Gaza Strip, which has been under an Israeli onslaught since Oct. 7 last year.The Red Sea is one of the world's most frequently used sea routes for oil and fuel shipments.Earlier this year, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced a multinational mission, Operation Prosperity Guardian, to counter Houthi attacks.

News.Az