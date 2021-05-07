U.S. administers nearly 252 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States has administered 251,973,752 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Thursday morning and distributed 324,610,185 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday, Reuters reports.

Those figures are up from the 249,566,820 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Wednesday out of 321,549,335 doses delivered.

The agency said 149,462,265 people had received at least one dose while 108,926,627 people are fully vaccinated as of Thursday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Thursday.

A total of 7,805,656 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.

News.Az