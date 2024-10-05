US alerts citizens to stay vigilant on election day in Georgia

The US Embassy in Tbilisi sent emails to Americans in Georgia, calling on them to avoid crowded places on October 26, the day of the parliamentary elections.

The emails state that spontaneous rallies, as well as counter-rallies, are possible on election day, News.Az reports, citing Georgian media. The diplomatic mission urged Americans to be vigilant in crowded places, to avoid protest sites, to be vigilant if they find themselves in the epicenter of a rally, to monitor local media news, and to behave with restraint.

News.Az