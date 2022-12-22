US allocates extra $374mln for humanitarian aid to Ukraine, Biden says

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has allocated 374 million US dollars for humanitarian aid to Ukraine, US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday at a joint news conference with visiting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

"And today, USAID has committed more than $374 million in urgent humanitarian assistance for Ukraine," he said.

According to USAID, the money will go to help people "in the most affected areas" of Ukraine and displaced persons. "The funding will help partners provide urgently needed food and cash assistance to more than 1.5 million people, as well as health care, humanitarian protection, safe drinking water and sanitation services, trauma support, and winterization relief items and shelter repairs to support more than 2.5 million people," USAID said.





News.Az