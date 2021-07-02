US allocates funds to Azerbaijan to fight COVID-19
The US has allocated $1 million to Azerbaijan to fight the coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, Earle Litzenberger, the US Ambassador to Azerbaijan, told Trend.
Litzenberger noted that these funds will be transferred to Azerbaijan through the World Health Organization (WHO) and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).