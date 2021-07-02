Yandex metrika counter

US allocates funds to Azerbaijan to fight COVID-19

  • Politics
  • Share
US allocates funds to Azerbaijan to fight COVID-19

The US has allocated $1 million to Azerbaijan to fight the coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, Earle Litzenberger, the US Ambassador to Azerbaijan, told Trend.

Litzenberger noted that these funds will be transferred to Azerbaijan through the World Health Organization (WHO) and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      