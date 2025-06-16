US allows Israel to attack Iran, says Iranian president

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US is responsible for Israel’s aggression against Tehran, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said, News.az reports citing TASS.

"Contrary to all norms of international law, America allows Israel to commit aggression and attack our country," he pointed out in an address to the country’s parliament.

"We neither sought nor initiated war. It wasn’t us that killed high-ranking military officers and scientists, but these terrorists," Pezeshkian pointed out. "We aren’t aggressors. Today, we need unity and solidarity more than ever; the Iranian people must unite and strongly resist aggression," he added.

US President Donald Trump said earlier that Washington had been aware of Israel’s plans to attack Iran.

Overnight into June 13, Israel kicked off Operation Rising Lion aimed against Iran’s nuclear program. Iran retaliated in less than 24 hours. Israel and Iran exchanged strikes again on June 14 and in the early hours of June 15. Both parties reported casualties and damage, and admitted that a number of facilities had been hit, but said the damage was minor.

News.Az