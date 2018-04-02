US ambassador completes diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan

U.S. Ambassador to Azerbaijan Robert Cekuta has left Azerbaijan after completing his diplomatic mission, APA reports.

The former envoy decided to retire from the U.S. Foreign Service.

Cekuta was appointed as U.S. Ambassador to Azerbaijan in February 2015.

No appointment has yet been made to the post of U.S. ambassador to Azerbaijan.

