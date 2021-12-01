US Ambassador expresses condolences over fatal helicopter crash in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

US Ambassador to Baku Earle Litzenberger has expressed condolences over the lives lost in crash of a military helicopter in Azerbaijan, News.Az reports citing the US Embassy.

“Our sympathies are with their families and friends,” the ambassador said.

A military helicopter of the Azerbaijani State Border Service crashed on Tuesday during a training flight at the Garaheybat airfield in Khizi district, as a result of which 14 servicemen were killed and two others on board injured.

News.Az