Yandex metrika counter

US Ambassador leaves Azerbaijan

  • Politics
  • Share
US Ambassador leaves Azerbaijan

US Ambassador to Baku Robert Sekuta is completing his diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan, Oxu.Az reports citing Interfax-Azerbaijan.

According to the ambassador, he leaves the country at the end of March.

Cekuta added that he does not know who will become the new US ambassador to Azerbaijan.

As previously reported, Cekuta was approved the US ambassador to Azerbaijan in December 2014.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      