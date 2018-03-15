US Ambassador leaves Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

US Ambassador to Baku Robert Sekuta is completing his diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan, Oxu.Az reports citing Interfax-Azerbaijan.

According to the ambassador, he leaves the country at the end of March.

Cekuta added that he does not know who will become the new US ambassador to Azerbaijan.

As previously reported, Cekuta was approved the US ambassador to Azerbaijan in December 2014.

News.Az

News.Az