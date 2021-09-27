US ambassador pays respect to Azerbaijani martyrs

+ ↺ − 16 px

US Ambassador to Baku Earle Litzenberger visited the graves of the martyrs of Azerbaijan’s Patriotic War, News.Az reports.

“Ambassador Litzenberger paid his respects to those who lost their lives in last year’s conflict. We extend our deepest condolences to the families of those killed and injured last year and in the many years of the Karabakh conflict,” the US Embassy in Baku wrote on Facebook.

Today, September 27th, one year has passed since the beginning of Azerbaijan’s 44-day Patriotic War.

On 2 December 2020, President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree proclaiming September 27 as the Day of Remembrance in Azerbaijan. On this day, the whole country and millions of Azerbaijanis abroad remember the martyrs who gave their lives for the liberation of Azerbaijani territories from the Armenian occupation. The Azerbaijani people also revere the memory of hundreds of civilians of Tartar, Barda, and Ganja cities, who became victims of the Armenian military aggression during the Patriotic War.

At 12:00, a moment of silence will be observed across the country to honor the memory of the Patriotic War martyrs.

News.Az