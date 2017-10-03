US ambassador says Las Vegas shooting is ‘terrible’

+ ↺ − 16 px

The mass shooting in Las Vegas Strip is terrible, US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Robert Cekuta told reporters on Tuesday, APA reported.

The ambassador noted that the incident was committed by one person. “After the fall, we must find the courage to rise to our feet and continue to live,” he said.



The mass shooting in Las Vegas killed at least 59 people and injured more than 500.



President Donald Trump on Monday called the mass shooting in Las Vegas “an act of pure evil,” as he delivered a somber and largely apolitical message about the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history.

