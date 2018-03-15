US ambassador to Azerbaijan to leave his position in late March

+ ↺ − 16 px

US ambassador to Azerbaijan Robert Cekuta will leave his position in late March, Trend learned from the US embassy in Baku, Trend reports.

“After more than three years as ambassador to Azerbaijan and a number of decades in the State Department, Ambasssador Cekuta has decided to leave his position in Baku at the end of March and then to retire from the Foreign Service,” said the embassy.

The Ambassador notes relations between the United States and Azerbaijan have moved forward and improved during his tenure and that he and his family greatly appreciated their time in Azerbaijan, getting to know the country and its people, according to the US embassy.

“It has been a unique honor and privilege to be a United States ambassador, and now Ambassador Cekuta is looking forward to pursuing new opportunities and challenges,” said the embassy.

News.Az

News.Az