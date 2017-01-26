US ambassador to Azerbaijan: Trump planning to make changes in foreign policy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Newly elected President of the United States Donald Trump is planning to make changes in foreign policy, US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Robert Cekuta said when asked what changes the new president would make in US foreign policy towards Azerbaijan, APA reported.

“We’re still going through the process of transitional government. It’s too early to make a prediction. However, you have already heard him making statements that he is going to make changes in US foreign policy,” said Cekuta.

News.Az

