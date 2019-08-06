US ambassador to Russia Huntsman steps down from his post

Jon Huntsman submitted a resignation letter to President Donald Trump on Tuesday morning and is planning to return to Utah for a possible run for Governor, the Salt Lake Tribune reports, Sputniknews reports.

The resignation is effective from 3 October so as to allow sufficient time for a successor to be nominated and confirmed, Huntsman said in the letter.

"I humbly resign my office as United States Ambassador to Russia, effective October 3, 2019", the letter reads.

The diplomat added that he had previously informed President Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that he and his family wished to return to the United States after two years of service “to reconnect with our growing family and responsibilities at home.”

Huntsman went on to say that the United States must continue to hold Russia accountable for its "threatening behavior" towards the US and its allies.

Huntsman, 59, has served as the US Ambassador to Russia since 3 October 2017.

He was previously US Ambassador to China and to Singapore, and also served as a Deputy US Trade Representative and as governor of Utah.

Last year, the diplomat faced calls to resign after a historic summit between President Putin and President Trump. In particular, he was accused of working "for a pawn, not a president."

In November, the envoy revealed that he was battling cancer.

