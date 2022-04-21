US ambassador visits Azerbaijan's Intellectual Property Agency

+ ↺ − 16 px

US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Lee Litzenberger met with the head of the Board of the Intellectual Property Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Kamran Imanov on the eve of World Intellectual Property Day, the Embassy tweeted in this regard, News.az reports.

"In advance of World IP Day, Ambassador Litzenberger today discussed the importance of IPR protection with Chairman Kamran Imanov of Azerbaijan’s IP Agency," noted in the post.

News.Az