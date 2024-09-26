US and allies urge temporary ceasefire on Lebanon-Israel border

Allies including the U.S., U.K., and EU have called for a temporary ceasefire in Lebanon following escalating clashes between Israel and Hezbollah.

The 12-strong bloc proposed an immediate 21-day pause in fighting "to provide space for diplomacy towards the conclusion of a diplomatic settlement" and a ceasefire in Gaza, News.Az reports, citing BBC. In a joint statement, they said the hostilities were "intolerable" and presented an "unacceptable risk of a broader regional escalation" that was neither in the interest of the people of Israel or Lebanon.It comes after Israel’s military chief told troops on Wednesday that extensive air strikes in Lebanon targeting Hezbollah could pave the way for them to “enter enemy territory”.The remarks by Lt Gen Halevi are the plainest indication yet from a senior figure that a ground invasion into Lebanon may be imminent.The joint statement was signed by the US, Australia, Canada, the European Union, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and Qatar.It followed a meeting of world leaders at the UN General Assembly in New York.A separate joint statement by US President Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron said it was time for a settlement "that ensures safety and security to enable civilians to return to their homes".The current hostilities threaten "a much broader conflict, and harm to civilians", they said."We therefore have worked together in recent days on a joint call for a temporary ceasefire to give diplomacy a chance to succeed and avoid further escalations across the border."

