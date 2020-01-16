US and China sign deal to ease trade war

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US and China have signed an agreement aimed at easing a trade war that has rattled markets and weighed on the global economy, BBC News reported.

Speaking in Washington, US President Donald Trump said the pact would be "transformative" for the US economy.

Chinese leaders called it a "win-win" deal that would help foster better relations between the two countries.

China has pledged to boost US imports by $200bn above 2017 levels and strengthen intellectual property rules.

In exchange, the US has agreed to halve some of the new tariffs it has imposed on Chinese products.

However the majority of the border taxes remain in place, which has prompted business groups to call for further talks.

"There's a lot of work to do ahead," said Jeremie Waterman, president of the China Center at the US Chamber of Commerce. "Bottom line is, they should enjoy today but not wait too long to get back to the table for phase two."

The US and China have engaged in a tit-for-tat tariff war since 2018, which has led to extra import taxes being levied on more than $450bn (£350bn) worth of traded goods. The ongoing dispute has disrupted trade flows, dampened global economic growth and unnerved investors.

