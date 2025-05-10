U.S. and Chinese officials begin Geneva talks to ease trade tensions, sources report

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chinese Vice Premier He Lipeng and U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent began discussions early Saturday in Geneva, marking a cautious initial move toward easing a trade conflict that has been impacting the global economy, according to China's state news agency and two individuals familiar with the negotiations.

Bessent and He were meeting in Geneva after weeks of growing tensions that have seen duties on goods imports between the world's two largest economies soar well beyond 100%, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The trade dispute, combined with U.S. President Donald Trump's decision last month to impose duties on dozens of other countries, has disrupted supply chains, unsettled financial markets and stoked fears of a sharp global downturn.

The location of the talks was kept secret, although a witness saw over a dozen police cars parked in the sunshine outside a private residence in a leafy Geneva suburb.

Mercedes vans with tinted windows were seen leaving a Geneva hotel where the Chinese delegation was staying on the banks of the lake as joggers preparing for a Saturday marathon warmed up.

A delegation of over a dozen U.S. officials, including Bessent and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, smiled as they left their hotel, wearing red ties and American flags on their lapels. Bessent declined to speak to reporters.

Washington is seeking to reduce its trade deficit with Beijing and convince China to renounce what the United States says is a mercantilist economic model and contribute more to global consumption, a shift that would require politically sensitive domestic reforms.

Beijing has pushed back against what it sees as external interference. Instead it wants Washington to lower tariffs, clarify what it wants China to buy more of, and treat it as an equal on the world stage.

