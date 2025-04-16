US and Japan seek tariff deal as Trump enters talks

US President Donald Trump announced that he will participate in tariff negotiations with Japan, following expressions of confidence from both countries in reaching a deal.

President Trump issued a 90-day pause on his 24-per cent tariffs on Japan last week, but a 10 per cent tariff remains in place, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Japan is the biggest investor into the United States and a close strategic and economic ally.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has described the levy situation as "a national crisis."

The White House meeting with Tokyo's envoy is being closely watched as a possible barometer for talks with other countries, as trade officials line up to negotiate over Mr Trump's punishing tariffs.

"Japan is coming in today to negotiate Tariffs, the cost of military support, and 'TRADE FAIRNESS.' I will attend the meeting, along with Treasury & Commerce Secretaries," Mr Trump posted on Truth Social.

"Hopefully something can be worked out which is good (GREAT!) for Japan and the USA!"

As he left for the White House meeting, Japan's lead tariff negotiator, Ryosei Akazawa, spoke of seeking a "win-win" outcome, while protecting Japanese national interests.

"I am confident that we will be able to build a relationship of trust and conduct good negotiations that will lead to a win-win relationship," Mr Akazawa, Japan's economic revitalisation minister, told reporters.

