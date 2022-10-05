US and South Korea fire 4 missiles in response to North Korea

The US and South Korean military fired four ground-to-ground missiles into the East Sea in joint drills on Wednesday following North Korea’s presumed launch of a Hwasong-12 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Tuesday, News.Az reports citing Yonhap.

The United States and South Korea each fired two Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) guided missiles.

On Tuesday, the US Department of Defense said the county conducted separate military exercises with Japan and South Korea in response to North Korea's long-range ballistic missile launch.

