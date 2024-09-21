US and UK decline Ukraine's use of long-range missiles - Zelenskyy

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the United States and Britain have not permitted Ukraine to use long-range missiles against targets in Russia, citing concerns over potential "escalation," News Az reports citing foreign media.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that firing long-range weapons into Russia would signify that NATO countries were at war with Moscow."Neither America nor the United Kingdom gave us permission to use these weapons on the territory of Russia, on any targets, at any distance," Zelenskyy told reporters late on Friday."I think they are worried about an escalation (of hostilities)," he said.The weapons are supplied by Ukraine's Western allies.Zelenskyy also said Ukraine's allies had increased their military support to the Ukrainian army, which is struggling to stop the advance of Russian forces in the east of their country."(Aid) accelerated in September. We are glad. We can feel the difference," he said.Delays in the supply of weapons due to political divisions between allies left Ukrainian forces short of supplies early this year.Kiev is heavily dependent on this military support.Its army has fewer men and weapons than the Russian forces it has been fighting since Moscow launched a full-fledged invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

News.Az