US and Ukraine conclude second round of talks in Saudi Arabia, reports say

US and Ukraine conclude second round of talks in Saudi Arabia, reports say

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US and Ukraine concluded their second round of talks in Saudi Arabia, a source from the Ukrainian delegation told the public broadcaster Suspilne on Tuesday.

The latest discussions, which followed a US-Russia meeting in Riyadh, were held behind closed doors, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

No further details have been disclosed.

The Ukrainian delegation is led by Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Pavlo Palisa.

On Sunday, US and Ukrainian officials met in Riyadh to discuss the security of energy and infrastructure facilities. Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov described the discussions as “productive and focused.”

Also, US and Russian delegations on Monday held closed-door talks in Saudi Arabia as journalists were asked to leave the premises of The Ritz-Carlton hotel, where the meeting took place.

According to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, the discussions also addressed the Black Sea grain initiative to ensure maritime security.

Following the US-Russia talks, sources told Suspilne that the Ukrainian delegation decided to remain in Saudi Arabia for an additional day to hold further discussions with US officials.

News.Az