US and Uzbekistan discuss wider economic cooperation

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Uzbekistan’s Presidential Administration chief, Saida Mirziyoyeva, met with US Deputy Commerce Secretary David Fogel in Tashkent, the report said.

Mirziyoyeva shared the information on her social media accounts, News.Az reports, citing Report.

According to the information, the sides discussed expanding trade, economic and investment cooperation between the two countries. Special attention was paid to prospects for developing infrastructure projects, as well as new areas of bilateral cooperation.

It was noted that US businesses are interested in cooperation with Uzbek companies. The sides expressed readiness to take practical steps to develop this partnership in order to create jobs and expand economic opportunities.

The activity of the US-Uzbekistan Business and Investment Council, which helps strengthen business ties and develop practical cooperation between entrepreneurs of the two countries, was also reviewed separately.

News.Az