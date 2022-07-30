US announces another military assistance package for Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

The White House is preparing another military aid package for Ukraine, John Kirby, the National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications, said at a briefing, News.Az reports citing Ukrinform.

“I fully expect that and I think you’re going to see another one [military aid package] relatively soon,” Kirby said.

The White House representative said he would not specify any dates now, however, according to him, another statement on the security assistance support for Ukraine would be announced "very soon."

Commenting on what would be included in the new package, Kirby said that “you can expect to see things in line with the kinds of security assistance you’ve seen in the past.”

The US has already allocated 16 military aid package worth more than $8 billion to Ukraine since the year started.

News.Az