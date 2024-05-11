US announces new $400M military aid package for Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US on Friday announced a new $400 million military aid package for Ukraine, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

The new package includes munitions for the Patriot missile system, High Mobility Artillery Rocket (HIMAR) systems and ammunition, Stinger anti-air missiles, 155mm artillery rounds, TOW and Javelin missiles and AT-4 anti-armor system, Bradley Fighting Vehicles, and Mine Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicles (MRAPs) among other equipment."As President Biden has made clear, the United States and the international coalition we have assembled will continue to stand with Ukraine in its defense of its freedom," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.The move came after the US Congress approved a long-stalled $60.8 billion aid bill for Ukraine last month.

News.Az