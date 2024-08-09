US anticipated to lift three-year ban on weapons sales to Saudi Arabia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Biden administration will lift a ban on US sales of offensive weapons to Saudi Arabia, five sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday, reversing a three-year policy aimed at pressuring the kingdom to end the Yemen conflict.

The administration briefed Congress this week on its decision to lift the ban, a congressional aide said. One source said sales could resume as early as next week. The US government was moving ahead on Friday afternoon with notifications about a sale, a person briefed on the matter said.“The Saudis have met their end of the deal, and we are prepared to meet ours,” a senior Biden administration official said.Under US law, major international weapons deals must be reviewed by members of Congress before they are made final. Democratic and Republican lawmakers have questioned the provision of offensive weapons to Saudi Arabia in recent years, citing issues including the toll on civilians of its campaign in Yemen and a range of human rights concerns.But that opposition has softened amid turmoil in the Middle East following Hamas’s deadly October 7 attack on Israel — which saw terrorists kill some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and kidnap 251 — and because of changes in the conduct of the campaign in Yemen.The threat level in the region has been heightened since late last month, with Iran and Lebanon’s powerful Iran-backed Hezbollah group vowing to retaliate against Israel after Hamas’s political chief Ismail Haniyeh was killed in Tehran.The Biden administration has also been negotiating a defense pact and an agreement for civil nuclear cooperation with Riyadh as part of a broad deal that envisions Saudi Arabia normalizing ties with Israel, although that remains an elusive goal.Since March 2022 — when the Saudis and Houthis entered into a UN-led truce — there have not been any Saudi airstrikes in Yemen and cross-border fire from Yemen into the kingdom has largely stopped, the administration official said.

News.Az