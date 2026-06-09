US Apache helicopter crashes near Strait of Hormuz, pilots safe - VIDEO

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A US Army Apache attack helicopter has gone down near the Strait of Hormuz, with US President Donald Trump confirming that the pilots are “fine,” according to his remarks to journalists.

Trump made the comments late on Monday after attending the NBA Finals in New York and speaking at John F. Kennedy International Airport, News.Az reports, citing TRT World.

The incident reportedly occurred in unclear circumstances following an exchange of fire between Iran and Israel, which has heightened tensions and complicated ongoing ceasefire efforts in the region.

It remains unclear whether the helicopter was shot down by Iranian fire, suffered a mechanical failure, or encountered another issue. The White House, the United States Department of State, and the United States Central Command have not yet issued official statements.

News.Az